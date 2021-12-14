Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $349.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $356.00 to $349.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.50.

Shares of VEEV opened at $266.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.71. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

