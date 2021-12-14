Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $50,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,685.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

