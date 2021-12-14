Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $279,232.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25.

VRNT opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -190.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

