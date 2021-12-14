Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

