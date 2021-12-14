Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 33,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

