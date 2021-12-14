Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.28

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.28 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 25.76 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 401,383 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.28. The firm has a market cap of £106.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

