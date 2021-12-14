Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,217. Verso has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.