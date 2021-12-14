Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

