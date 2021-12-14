Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRUS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

