VerusCoin Market Capitalization Hits $56.36 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and $34,926.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,789,833 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

