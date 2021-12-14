Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €52.00 ($58.43) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Vicat stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Vicat has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

