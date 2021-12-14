VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

CDL opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

