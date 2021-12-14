Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWTR opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

