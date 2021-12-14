Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

