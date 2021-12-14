Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.