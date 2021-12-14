Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 48,800 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

