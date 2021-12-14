Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

