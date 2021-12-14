Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

