Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

