Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Immunovant worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $892.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

