Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $3,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $832,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

