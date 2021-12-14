Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of VC stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

