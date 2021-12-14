Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter.

