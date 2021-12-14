Voss Capital LLC Has $27.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for 9.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.31% of Rimini Street worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,063 shares of company stock worth $6,892,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 14,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,707. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

