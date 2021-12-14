Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vuzix worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $587.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.35. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

