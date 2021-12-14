Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in November

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKRCF. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

