Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys $5,499,600.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 957,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,215. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

