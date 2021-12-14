Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,344 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock worth $294,475,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

