Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 7,289 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 804,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

