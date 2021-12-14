Washington Trust Bank Sells 543 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $276.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

