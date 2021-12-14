Washington Trust Bank Takes $207,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

