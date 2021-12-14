Washington Trust Bank Takes $238,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 255.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

SHW stock opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average of $299.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

