Washington Trust Bank Takes $252,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ABB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

