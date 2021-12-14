Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $344.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.74. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

