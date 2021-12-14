WazirX (WRX) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $352.07 million and approximately $35.11 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.96 or 0.07997341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,304.59 or 0.99872013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

