WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 3,499 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 810.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

ADBE stock opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.49 and its 200 day moving average is $618.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

