Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFRD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

