Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

SI stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

