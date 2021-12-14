Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM):

11/30/2021 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The J. M. Smucker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted stellar second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company continues to gain on higher pandemic-induced at-home consumption. Moreover, revival of the Away from Home division is also an upside. The company’s focus on core priorities such as reshaping its portfolio and streamlining costs bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker is encountering cost inflation as well as supply chain and transportation challenges along with isolated labor shortages. Cost-related headwinds hurt its adjusted gross profit in the fiscal second quarter. In fact, management expects to experience higher costs for the rest of fiscal 2022.”

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.