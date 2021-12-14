Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 55,634 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

