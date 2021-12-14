Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.66 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of TrueBlue worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 168,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

