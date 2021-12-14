Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

