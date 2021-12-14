Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

