Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,001,169 shares of company stock worth $294,475,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

