Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,675 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.63% of Ooma worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.