Wells Fargo & Company Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $65.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $69.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.