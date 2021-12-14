Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

