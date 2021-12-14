Westpac Banking Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

