Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $218.45 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

