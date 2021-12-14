Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.62 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

